Vishal Bhardwaj to publish his poems

He is one of the most original storytellers and musicians in the film industry and now Vishal Bhardwaj is branching out by bringing his own book of poems. The filmmaker’s songs — almost always written by lyricist Gulzar — are known to be lyrically rich and he himself is known to be a closet poet.

However, Bhardwaj says he never wrote the lyrics for his compositions not because of any “apprehension” but because he considers poetry and lyric writing two different art forms. Says Bhardwaj, “I take poetry as a different art form. I keep my poetry very pure.” In fact, on December 17, Harper Collins (publishing house) is bringing out my book of poetry. I am very excited for that. I’ve been working on it for a long time.”

The “Haider” filmmaker originally wanted to be a music composer and made his debut as a music director with the children’s film “Abhay (The Fearless)” in 1995. He then received wider recognition with his compositions for Gulzar’s “Maachis” and Ram Gopal Varma’s “Satya”. Bhardwaj says his initial years as a music composer in Bollywood were not that great.