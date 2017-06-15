Vishal Aditya Singh feels he was born for the spotlight

Vishal Aditya Singh, a former athlete from Bihar and now an actor, says he was born to be a hero. “I was born to be a hero. Since my childhood, I have been winning in all the sports that I have participated in. I played state-level cricket, I was good in badminton and kabaddi,”The actor, who will play the male lead in the upcoming TV series “Chandrakanta” said.

“I was quite popular among youngsters in my locality because of my helpful nature. So, I received a lot of love and ‘fan ship’ from people of my village. I am already a hero there,” Vishal added.

Vishal first tried his hand at modelling in Delhi, but could not continue it so went back to Bihar to become a politician. “Then my father suggested that I go to Mumbai for acting. According to my father, I have a personality that is quite engaging and entertaining. So, I should try my luck in acting,” he said.