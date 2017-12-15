Virushka’s Honeymoon Picture: Virat and Anushka are literally in ‘HEAVEN’

One of the most popular power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11 at Italy. Since then, their fans have been eagerly waiting to welcome their favourite duo in India. However, smart Virushka’s went to enjoy their short honeymoon in Rome and feeling like they are literally in the heaven.

Yes, recently, newlywed bride, Anushka posted a picture with her hubby Virat on her Instagram account. She captioned the snap, “In heaven, literally ��”

Awww! They are looking so adorable in this picture. We can see their hot chemistry in this picture. We must say that even living in such cold weather, their warmth of love can be seen through this picture.

Reportedly, Virushka’s family have already landed in India to prepare for their grand reception in Delhi and Mumbai. After all, everyone is looking forward to seeing them in their reception outfit. In fact, their marriage news was nothing but an opportunity to celebrate December 11 like a festival.

God bless you, Virushka!