Virushka Wedding: Confirmed! Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie the knot

It’s time to rejoice. According to reports in India Today, the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have tied the knot. The cricketer and the actor are going to make it official soon. As this new broke out, people on social media have been losing their mind as to when exactly is this, the most-awaited, wedding of the year, finally taking place. An insider told a news channel that Virat and Anushka got married this morning.

Virushka took their wedding vows in Milan, Italy amidst close friends and family. The duo is expected to make the official announcement at 8PM IST today.

Their’s was touted to be the most-awaited wedding of 2017. According to reports, Sharma, with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima and brother Karnesh, had plans to head to Milan from Zurich for the nuptials.

Speculations revolving around Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma getting married seem to have found no breather ever since it was first reported that Virat Kohli opted out of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December citing ‘personal reasons’.