Virushka wedding rumours: Tried and tested bridal wear options for Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are allegedly all set to tie the knot somewhere in Europe, as per reports. Buzz is also that Anushka boarded a Swiss Airways flight in Mumbai while Virat left from Delhi. The Indian captain is said to have taken his flight at around 2.45 am. Anushka was spotted at the airport with her family, father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma.

Also, on the same day, Deepika Padukone with her mother Ujjala Padukone was spotted at the airport, but one does not know still whether they were leaving for the same venue. Numerous reports have claimed they will tie the knot on December 12 in Italy. Some claims are that Virat and Anushka will tie the knot at a private affair with the only attendees being close friends and families in Italy, and a reception to be hosted on December 21 in Mumbai.

People will be curious to know how Anushka will look in her bridal dress or what kind of design she is going to wear. So, here we present to you some of Anushka’s wedding pictures from Bollywood.