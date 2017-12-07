Virushka wedding rumours: 3 possible wedding destinations in Italy for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Since Wednesday evening, marriage reports of Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Italy are making headlines. According to India Today, the long-time couple are going to tie the knot in Italy this month. India Today, quoting sources, reported that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will head to Italy for their marriage, which will take place in between December 9-11.

Anushka’s spokesperson is denying the news and has said that she is not aware of any such plans. But she maintained that Anushka is indeed going for a break. Sources say that Virat’s friends and family have booked a place in Italy for the wedding. The wedding is to take place in Milan, Italy. No cricketer has been invited to the wedding so far. The occasion will be a private affair. The couple’s friends will be invited to a reception on December 21, that is to take place in Mumbai.

Italy is one of the most romantic places in the world to get married. Meanwhile, as the wedding ‘rumours’ are doing the rounds; here we take a look at 3 possible destinations for the most awaited Cricket and Bollywood wedding:

Tuscany

Tuscany, a region in central Italy, is known for its landscape, tradition, artistic legacy and its influence on high culture. Tuscany is traditionally a popular destination in Italy. The climate is fairly mild in the coastal areas and harsh and rainy in the interior, with considerable fluctuations in temperature between winter and summer. So it makes a possible destination for the famous couple to get hitched.

Tuscany is the region where Italian dreams and romances were created. It comes as no surprise that Tuscany tops the list. Tuscany has all, rolling hills, castles, vineyards McFadden, a former singer in the boy band Westlife, and then look no further than Castello di Vincigliata in Fiesole, where he wed his bride last September.

North of Italy

From the small village lining, the Lake Como region to the big cities packed with art, architecture, fine dining, and fashion, northern Italy offers old-world culture mixed with modern cities and historic attractions. Winters in the north are normally long, rainy and rather cold. In the hills and mountains, the climate is humid continental. In the valley, it is relatively mild.

The northern region of Veneto is full of wedding venues with a host of beautiful old towns and lakes. Verona is just one example, where the world-famous star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet tied the knot. Now, head north to Lake Como for a wedding overlooking the lakes and surrounded by the Alps. While it’s beautiful in all seasons, the spring is when Como blooms, with flowers lining every lakeside path, restaurant and beach.

South of Italy

The island of Sicily is becoming increasingly popular for brides and grooms across the globe. Sardinia is yet another rising star in the wedding industry. Situated in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, travellers are guaranteed breathtaking views from the island’s many mountains coupled with a continental climate, making it an ideal spot for wedding. Next is Apulia, the town of Alberobello. Famous for its trulli, ancient cone-shaped pheasant houses, Alberobello is now a UNESCO World Heritage site to protect the history of the buildings. Get married in the town square surrounded by Apulia’s most distinctive architectural legacy for a historical and truly spectacular wedding.