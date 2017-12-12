Virushka Wedding: Relive the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story that has engrossed the nation

India’s hottest couple Indian cricketer-skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has finally got married on December 11 at a resort in Tuscany, Italy. Well, before an official confirmation about their marriage the couple had kept their marriage information secret and didn’t let anyone to leak about the same.

But on Monday, Anushka and Virat finally went on to officially declaration about their marriage by tweeting on their Twitter account.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Virat and Anushka have been dating each other for 4 years. They were in so much love for each other that their fans have given them an abbreviation i.e ‘Virushka’. Interestingly, Virushka has always been countered by media as well as netziens for their relationship. However, Virat and Anushka didn’t bother about others’ comment and lived their life with full of joy and love.

Thus, let us relive the love story of Virushka from the beginning and read about how Virat and Anushka become Virushka forever.

Take a look:

When Virat met Anushka for the first time

In 2013, Virat Kohli had already become star of World cricket by his solid performance on the field. On the other hand, Anushka too established herself as one of the leading ladies of Bollywood. Thus, makers of Clear shampoo had planned to collaborate then emerging stars of cricket and Bollywood for their advertisement. Then what, Virat and Anushka’s crackling chemistry in the ad had dropped everyone’s jaws. But nobody then thought that Virat and Anushka would actually become each others best friend and start liking each other too much.

How the love started blossoming between Virat and Anushka

After shampoo commercial, Virat and Anushka started meeting each other quite often, but the couple hadn’t been vocal about their relationship. However, Anushka Sharma’s back to back appearances on India’s matches had given a sign of their relationship. Interestingly, no one would forget that day when in the match against Australia in November 2014, Kohli scored the fastest century for India and gave a flying kiss to towards his lady love Anushka who was sitting in the stands. Later, she has also seen with Virat at Indian Super League (ISL) whereas; Virat has also appeared at many B-town parties with Anushka.

Haters started countering Anushka for Virat’s bad performance

Just like a film story, Virat and Anushka started facing hatred from the people for their relationship. It was a time in World Cup 2015 semi-final where Kohli underperformed. However, people started blaming Anushka’s presence for it. Later, in 2016’s T20 World Cup Kohli again underperformed in the Semi-Final against West Indies again created a ruckus for Anushka. However, Virat had supported Anushka and slammed haters in his Instagram post.

In a long post, Virat said: “Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense.”

Break Up news of Virushka

In 2016, Virat had posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Heartbroken”. Well, after seeing that picture, everyone thought that Virat has broken up with Anushka. However, Virat deleted that Instagram and repost it with a different caption. He wrote, Feels like I committed a crime deleting this picture. Haha sorry guys ????. Here it is again (sic).”

Reconciliation of Virushka

After Virat and Anushka’s break up report, the couple surprised everyone with their picture of togetherness in which they were seen madly in love with each other. Their posts had directly shut everyone’s mouth.

Marriage of Virushka

And finally, after facing a lot of hurdles in the relationship, the Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decided to become Virushka officially. They tied the knot on Monday in Italy in the presence of their family and close friends. The duo was looking extremely adorable in their marriage outfit which was designed by Sabyasachi.

Check out some beautiful pictures of Virushka wedding

Reportedly, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21, followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi. Interestingly, The couple will then travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him, read a statement from the actress’ representative. She will return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Aanand L. Rai’s film with Shah Rukh in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for “Sui Dhaaga” as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan.