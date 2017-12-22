Virushka wedding reception: Virat-Anushka arrive in Mumbai amid hype; see photos

After wrapping up their first wedding reception in Delhi, newly-weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma today landed in Mumbai as to make arrangements for the 2nd reception in on December 26. While Anushka looked pretty in an ethnic wear, donning a cool round vintage sunglasses, Virat looked dapper; he opted for a black round neck t-shirt and black jeans with white shoes.

On Thursday, their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some other dignitaries. The couple had said earlier via their spokesperson that the Delhi reception would be only for the couple’s relatives and friends, with film personalities and cricketers attending the Mumbai reception on December 26.

After the Mumbai reception, Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian cricket team is playing. After ringing in New Year together, Anushka will return to Mumbai to complete her film assignments.