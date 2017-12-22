Virushka wedding reception video! Watch Anushka Sharma dance like there is no tomorrow
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli threw a grand wedding reception yesterday at Darbar Hall of Taj, New Delhi. The couple got married on December 11 in Italy and the wedding was kept under wraps, with only limited people were invited. But the couple had reception for close friends and relatives. The pictures of reception have gone viral on social media, but there are videos where we can see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing like no one is watching.
The video shows Anushka grooving on Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khaan’s hit number Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met. Following that Virat was also showing his moves on the Punjabi beats with Gurdas Maan who was performing the Delhi reception.
RepostBy @virushka_always: “And here comes dulhan❤❤😍😍 V.C. @arpita.kohli #viratkohli #virushkareception #anushkasharma #virushka
A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
Couple Goals ❤️❤️❤️ Mr & Mrs Kohli 😍 #virushkareception #anushkasharma #viratkohli #virushka
A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
Virat Dance ❤️❤️😍 #VirushkaReception #anushkasharma #virushka #viratkohli
A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on
The reception became more special after PM Narendra Modi attended it to bless the couple. And, now the couple will give another Reception party in St Regis Mumbai on December 26 Mumbai for their industry friends. After that couple will head to South Africa for New Year celebration.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
After 2G, it is Ashok Chavan who is off the hook
After the surprise acquittal of all 17 accused in the 2G allocation scam case, the Congress party has got another…
Vijay Rupani has his task cut out
It is not inappropriate that the BJP has rewarded Vijay Rupani with endorsement to continue as chief minister after the…
The withdrawal of WTO and globalization
The nineties saw the grand march of globalisation. The World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995. Two major changes…
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Obnoxious showdown of ‘RAM’ and ‘HAJ’
The BJP poster that described the Gujarat election as a face-off between "RAM" and "HAJ" said it all. “RAM” proclaimed…
2G Scam Verdict: Atrocious acquittals
CBI Judge O P Saini acquitted all the accused in the 2-G scam on Thursday. And, thereby, raised a huge…