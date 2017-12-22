Virushka wedding reception video! Watch Anushka Sharma dance like there is no tomorrow

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli threw a grand wedding reception yesterday at Darbar Hall of Taj, New Delhi. The couple got married on December 11 in Italy and the wedding was kept under wraps, with only limited people were invited. But the couple had reception for close friends and relatives. The pictures of reception have gone viral on social media, but there are videos where we can see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing like no one is watching.

The video shows Anushka grooving on Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khaan’s hit number Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met. Following that Virat was also showing his moves on the Punjabi beats with Gurdas Maan who was performing the Delhi reception.

The reception became more special after PM Narendra Modi attended it to bless the couple. And, now the couple will give another Reception party in St Regis Mumbai on December 26 Mumbai for their industry friends. After that couple will head to South Africa for New Year celebration.