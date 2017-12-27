Virushka Wedding Reception: Sabyasachi apologises for wrongly claiming he styled Virat Kohli

The wedding reception of newly wed couple Virat-Anushka was all around the internet, but other news that was also buzzing the internet was, who designed Virat Kohli’s bandhgala?. As soon as the couple posed for media, designer Sabyasachi shared a post taking credit for the groom’s velvet indigo navy bandhgala, encrusted with handcrafted vintage gold buttons. But at the same time renowned fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore’s team sent a email taking the credit for Virat Kohli’s outfit.

According to Hindustan Times portal, Raghavendra Rathore said via email, “Ace batsman and Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli, was seen donning a classic Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala at his celebrity-studded reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Looking stately in an opulent Navy Blue bandhgala, teamed up with white Jodhpur Breeches, a pink pocket square and leather, brown shoes to complete the attire.”

So the news spread like fire and Sabyasachi realised his error and he took down the post. And posted another post which says “BTW @virat.kohli looks absolutely dapper in a @raghavendra.rathore.We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped. Mr. Mukherjee is personally a huge fan of the Rathore label and deeply regrets the error.”