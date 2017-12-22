Virushka wedding reception: Anushka Sharma’s saree inspired by Deepika Padukone? See pics and decide

After a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in the country for their wedding reception parties. On Thursday, the couple held a reception for family members in Delhi. The couple arrived at a stage that was specially set for them and obliged the photographers. They posed for a lot of pictures and the love between them was quite evident. The event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally came to bless the newlyweds.

Decked up in Sabyasachi creations, Virat and Anushka were perfectly blended royal for their reception attires. Resplendent in a red and gold banarasi saree, the actress wore an uncut diamond choker and jhumkas. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with mogras. Red bindi, chooras and a generous streak of sindoor completed her look. But what caught our attention is the similarity between the Banarasi saree Anushka opted for her reception with Deepika Padukone, who had worn a very similar saree for Hema Malini’s book launch. Looking at Anushka’s attires, it seems Sabyasachi was in no mood to create something fresh for the couple, especially the bride. However, both the actresses looked stunning.





Interestingly, Deepika was draped in a beautiful Sabyasachi saree and paired her look with a bindi and traditional jewellery in one of the photoshoots said to be for Padmavati. Well, it looked quite similar to Anushka’s reception appearance.

Meanwhile, another reception in Mumbai awaits the newlyweds. The event shall see the attendance of the who’s who of both cinema and cricket. Soon after the two receptions, Virat and Anushka shall take off to South Africa where Virat is to prepare and play for a series. Anushka, on the other hand, shall resume work and return to India after the New Year.