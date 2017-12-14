Virushka wedding reception: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go green for; check out invitation theme
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got hitched on December 11 in Italy in a hush ceremony, are gearing up for the reception in Delhi and Mumbai. The invitations have already been sent to their guests.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got an invitation and he shared the first picture of reception invite on social media, which shows the newly-wed couple going green via reception invitation cards.
Mahesh Bhatt captioned the picture, “They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma”
According to the picture, it can be seen that the plant of Holy Basil or Tulsi plant is beautifully placed in the card. On the other side, Ansuhka & Virat is written. There is confusion as to whether the invite is for Delhi reception or Mumbai reception, the former is on December 21 and the latter on December 26.
Recently, the couple is in South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin next schedule of Anand L Rai’s next film with Shah Rukh Khan.
It is reported that Anushka and Virat will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai. Virat Kohli bought the luxury pad in 2016 for INR 34 crore in developer Omkar Realtors and Developers’ residential project, Omkar ‘1973’. The 7,171-square-foot apartment is located in tower C—the most luxurious of the three towers in the complex—and faces the Arabian Sea.