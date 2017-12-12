Virushka Wedding: Has Brand Virat Kohli overshadowed and undermined Anushka Sharma?

India is world’s largest democracy and Indians are obsessed with cricket, politics, and entertainment and currently the news that is hogging the limelight is the wedding of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma that finally happened in far far away from India in picturesque Italy. Indian media despite trying its level best could not break the story and it was the newlywed couple (Virushka, apparently its a thing!) who broke the news of their new life by sharing pictures of the ceremony on social media. The power couple looked happy and in peace with all the surround sound and hype and were looking like in complete control of the proceedings.

How did the events unfold before the wedding? Is media going overboard? Is media evading the personal space? These questions should be asked, but the common man is not interested in maintaining the privacy but is more concerned with Virat Kohli’s attire for the wedding and where Kohli is getting married. The speculation surrounding the wedding started when BCCI granted Kohli rest for the one day and T20 series against Sri Lanka and people started joining two and two together and also Anushka leaving with her family from Mumbai airport to an undisclosed location.

Virat Kohli is currently the biggest brand in India and the top most sportsperson when it comes to endorsements and earnings and was recently named in the Forbes list for the wealthiest sportsperson across the world. The captain of the Indian cricket team is currently going through a purple patch and every brand or company wants to associate with Kohli and he is reaching the level of Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and pretty soon could become India’s richest equity. Kohli’s performance on the field has made him the darling of the masses and to add with that his personality off the field is a killer combination when it comes to selecting a brand and Kohli’s popularity across age groups works perfectly.

So, Anushka should feel privileged that she is dating India’s biggest brand, isn’t it? The answer to that question is not simple as Anushka herself is a big brand and has created an identity for herself in the Bollywood through sheer hard work and dedication. The actress made her Hindi film debut in 2008 against Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and the film was directed by Yashraj Films’ Aditya Chopra. Many people don’t know that Anushka has made it into the Hindi film industry without any support and is one of the few actresses to have worked with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan and in just over nine years has portrayed many roles in different genres helmed by big and successful directors. Anushka is also a producer and is creating a niche for herself in the industry and is a strong, independent woman of the 21st century and is also a figure which is very popular and commercially successful in her own right.

India might preach about embracing feminism, but deep down we are still a very sexist, patriarchal and misogynistic society and would not tolerate a woman achieving success on the world stage. For example, Anushka was brutally ripped apart and trolled for Virat Kohli’s failure in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia at Sydney and it left a pretty big scar on Anushka and Kohli had to take a public stand to address the issue. The marriage is a personal matter between the two individuals and cannot be quantified in terms of money and fame and Anushka and Virat have been the flag bearers of achieving success through the grind and the concept of Brand Kohli should be set aside and both parties are important in their own way and should only concentrate making their mark in cricket and films and keep on entertaining their fans.