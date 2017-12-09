Virushka ‘wedding’: Are Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma really getting married? Here’s what we know so far

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are going to get hitched at a private ceremony at Italy, according to sources.

The duo have been dating each other for over three years, but neither confirmed their relationship publicly. But, through Virat Kohli’s social pages, we came to know that the couple surely is in love. Like their dating, Virat and Anushka have kept their wedding news secret, but the source reveals that the duo will get married this month only.

As per reports, the management of an iconic Australian stadium has expressed the desire to host their wedding. Speaking to a leading daily, Andrew Daniels, CEO of the historic sports venue said, “We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval.”

It is also rumoured that designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will design Anushka’s wedding dress. The pre-wedding ceremonies will reportedly start from today, and the actual wedding is supposed to happen on December 11th.

It is also being reported that Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are the only two cricketers invited to the marriage ceremony in Milan. There have also been reports that Anushka has sent VVIP invitations to some of her closest friends in the industry like Shah Rukh Khan, YRF head Aditya Chopra who had launched her, Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma as well as her PK co-star Aamir Khan.

Reports further revealed that the complete wedding planning was done 3-4 months ago and both families have been wanting to keep it a hush hush ceremony. “Everything was decided almost 3-4 months ago. The priest picked up the December wedding and they wanted to keep it low key. Both the families sat together and laid down the plan of how they want to do it,” the source revealed to leading daily.

The buzz increased when Anushka and her family took a flight from Mumbai International airport, for Italy, late on Thursday night. It was also reported that Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajukumar Sharma has applied for leave in December for a month.

In September 2014, Anushka Sharma was on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. Anushka told Harper’s Bazaar Bride editor Nupur Mehta Puri who was her ‘ideal man’, “I don’t think there is such a thing as a perfect man. When you meet the right person, they might be the opposite of what you imagined.”

To the question “Would you like a grand traditional wedding or a modern affair?”, Anushka’s answer was, “I would like to keep it smaller but definitely traditional.”

Anushka also said that she wanted the ceremony, if it were to be a destination wedding, to take place in ‘somewhere beautiful, like a vineyard perhaps”.

Another question was, “If it had to be a destination wedding, where and why?” Anushka replied, “It would probably be in a place steeped in nature. Somewhere beautiful, like a vineyard perhaps.”