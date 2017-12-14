Virushka updates: Anushka Sharma’s family is back in India, post grand Italian wedding

After the grand wedding in Italy, Anushka Sharma’s family is back in India. The couple got married on December 11 and the big fat Italian wedding was attended by close ones only. The couple decided to stay in Italy for a short honeymoon but Anushka’s parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, and brother Karnesh headed to India.

After Anushka and Virat return to India, there will be a grand reception for the people of Bollywood and cricketers. The wedding was kept under wraps and few people knew about the wedding. Both Virat and Anushka were dressed in Sabyasachi collection for all ceremonies and looked gorgeous as ever.

After the reception, Virat and Anushka flew to South Africa to celebrate New Year following which Virat will stay back in the country to play a series while Anushka will return to Mumbai to complete filming Aanand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma, last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, will also begin work on Sui Dhaaga, co-starring Varun Dhawan soon while promotional duties for her home production Pari will also keep her busy.