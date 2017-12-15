Virushka to Saifeena: 10 high-profile Indian celeb weddings that engulfed the nation

Indian film celebrities have always been known for their lifestyle, public appearance, love affairs and social works. But, one more thing that adds to their celebrity image is their high-profile wedding. However, we have seen many celebs like Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta who got hitched in a private ceremony. But there are celebs whose high-profile wedding have made lot of headlines.

Thus, we bring you top 10 high-profile Indian celebrities’ wedding which made headlines for the entire country.

Take a look

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

If we are talking about the high-profile wedding and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding is not mentioned in the list, then this would be an injustice for their fans. Yes, everyone’s favourite power couple Virushka got hitched on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony at Italy. However, their wedding has been making so many headlines right now that their families, as well as media, are all set for their grand reception which is going to happen in Delhi and Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding has to be mentioned on the list. Abhi-Ash tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on April 20, 2007. Interestingly, their wedding was nothing but a lavish celebration for Bachchan as well as Rai’s family. Notably, the wedding had been attended by many biggies like Ambani, Karan Johar, Amar Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre and so on.

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

Mr. Controversial of early 2000, Vivek Oberoi got married to a daughter of former Indian politician Jeevraj Alva, Priyanka Alva in a royal theme wedding arranged by bride’s father. Vivek and Priyanka’s high-profile wedding had generated news from its invitation card which was a limited-edition piece; the two-tiered box contained an expensive Ganjifa artwork, which made it a collector’s item. Moreover, their wedding outfits are still considered as one of the favourite outfits of people.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

UK-based businessman Raj Kundra met Shilpa Shetty after she won UK’s popular reality show Bigg Brother Season 5. Later, they started dating each other and later on November 22, 2009, they got married in a lavish ceremony in Bawa’s Villa, Khandala. Their wedding was an over-the-top majestic ceremony for its pompous, lavish and unforgettable royal celebrations. Especially, Shilpa’s south Indian style wedding attire caught everyone’s eyeballs. Interestingly, Shilpa’s engagement ring came with a hefty price tag of 3 crores, and generated a lot of buzzes then.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married on October 16, 2012. Saifeena has always been most loved a couple of Bollywood. Interestingly, their Nawabi style wedding and lavish wedding attire was a treat to see. Their wedding lavishness was seen when there were reports stated that two five-star hotels in Gurgaon were booked completely, with a helipad. Moreover, the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee and his family was sent an invite.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza have dated each other since 2004. The lovebirds have always been loved by their fans. Hence, with everyone’s approval and blessings, the duo got married on February 3, 2012. Interestingly, this political-glamour touch wedding had been conducted in Maharashtrian as well as Catholic style. It was a grand five-day affair; and the actual wedding was held in the Taj Lands’ End hotel, Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor got married to non-celeb background girl Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. Shahid had met Mira at a satsung where their family arranged their marriage. Interestingly, their wedding was nothing but a private ceremony happened between their close family and friends. However, their reception in Palladium Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai was star-studded as most of the people made their presence at the venue.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

The Bong beauty, Bipasha Basu, got married to Punjabi Munda, Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016. Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Alone. Karan and Bipasha’s wedding was much-hyped by the media as many Bollywood biggies like Bachchans, Genelia and Riteish, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Tabu, Sushmita Sen and much more had made their valuable presence. Notably, Bipasha and Karan’s wedding attire and the photoshoot was one of the beautiful things about Bollywood weddings.

Rahul Sharma and Asin Thottumkal

Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma proposed his girlfriend actress Asin Thottumkal for marriage and undoubtedly, the beautiful actress accept the proposal. The duo got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony on January 19, 2016, in Delhi. Especially, Akshay Kumar had become best man from Asin’s side. Interestingly, Rahul and Asin’s grand reception in Mumbai had become the talk of the town.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were dating each other for many years before getting married. But later, the duo decided to get married on January 25, 2015. Though their wedding was a private affair but the celebrations included everything that forms a part of any big fat Indian wedding.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The most adorable couple of south film industry, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the unbreakable knot on October 6 and 7 in a Hindu and Christian ceremony. This big fat wedding had caught many people’s attention as many big south actors had made their valuable presence in the wedding. ChaySam’s wedding is now considered as one of the most high-profile weddings of the south film industry.