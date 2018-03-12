Virushka Pari-tale moments! 10 pictures that prove Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are madly in love

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma i.e Virushka is right now undoubtedly considered as the most popular couple of India. Despite working in different professions like Cricket and Bollywood respectively, the duo never fails to shower love on each other. On Sunday, beautiful Anushka shared her picture with Virat Kohli on her Instagram account.

💑 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 11, 2018 at 5:38am PDT



Well, in this picture we can see how Anushka Sharma is passionately kissing Virat Kohli. Moreover, in this picture, Virat can also be seen enjoying Anushka’s gesture of showering love on him. After all, Virushka’s love moments have always been popular among the masses. Hence, no wonder, if they meet each other after a long time, they express love at each other with various lovely gesture.

Virushka has always been giving couple goals to many. So, as their latest love pic goes viral, let’s take a look at 10 lovely moments of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, which if proof enough that they are truly, deeply and madly in love with each other.

Take a look:

My one and only! ♥️😇♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:14am PST

Much needed break with my ❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

#virushka moment no.6 A post shared by Cricket Swing (@cricswing) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:30am PDT

Love this couple #virushka <3 A post shared by Priya (@priyad8322) on Mar 11, 2018 at 3:56am PDT

God Bless You, Virushka!