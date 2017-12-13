Virushka: Newly wed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pick Borgo Finocchieto for honeymoon

Italy: Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have flown to a secret hideaway to Borgo Finocchieto, a luxury heritage resort in Tuscany, Italy for their honeymoon. Borgo Finocchieto, unique among luxury villas in Tuscany, is a beautifully and elegantly restored eight hundred-year-old village, or “borgo,” with stunning views.

It is located thirty minutes away from south of Siena and is very close to Montalcino in the Brunello, the wine growing district. The two headed to Rome, where they plan to have a short honeymoon and after which the couple will return to India where they have planned two grand receptions for their families and friends.

The receptions will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. Apparently, Borgo Finocchieto is the second most expensive holiday rental in the world, especially in the month of December. The ethereal couple tied the knot at a picturesque location in Italy on Monday, and the two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.