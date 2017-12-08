Virushka latest update: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take off to Switzerland for Italy wedding?
Mumbai: Wedding speculations over Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma refuse to end. Latest reports and pictures claim that the two left for Switzerland on Thursday late night for their possible wedding in Italy.
According to some reports, Anushka boarded a Swiss Airways flight in Mumbai while Virat left from Delhi. The Indian captain is said to have taken his flight at around 2.45 am. Anushka was spotted at the airport with her family, father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma.
#WATCH: Anushka Sharma and her family spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, last night, amid speculations of wedding in Italy pic.twitter.com/fLA1SM2NDz
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017
Also, on the same day, Deepika Padukone with her mother Ujjala Padukone was spotted at the airport, but one does not know still whether they were leaving for the same venue. Numerous reports have claimed they will tie the knot on December 12 in Italy. But there is no official confirmation from the couple.
Some claims are that Virat and Anushka will tie the knot at a private affair with the only attendees being close friends and families in Italy, and a reception to hosted on December 21 in Mumbai.
Rumours about their marriage started doing the rounds soon after Virat decided to pull out of India-Sri Lanka ODI series commencing from December 11. Meanwhile, Virat’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has excused himself from a CK Nayudu U-23 semi-final game against Tamil Nadu on Friday in Delhi.
Well, we have just wait and watch whether there is any truth to the reports, or is it all smoke without fire.