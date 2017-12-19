Virushka Honeymoon! Memes of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma posing at famous places in Pakistan go viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and went on a short honeymoon just after that. The couple had uploaded some pictures from their honeymoon on social media, but as soon as it was uploaded, fans of both celebrities started making memes on them.

Some fans compared the photos with Games of Thrones, and even in the neighbouring country fans started making memes. The pictures are edited, and the power couple is seen posing not just in front of iconic monuments in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, but also in front of famous shops and restaurants. The morphed photos started circulating on Facebook and now has even reached Twitter.

The couple have visited almost all the places in Pakistan from hospitals to Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, thanks to Pakistan fans’ editing. Take a look at the photos below.