Virushka: All the inside details of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s grand Italian wedding

Virushka — Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now married as they got hitched in a private affair at Italy on Monday. The wedding rituals and ceremony were done in a Hindu tradition in attendance of only 44 guests, included friends and families. Virat took everyone by surprised by sharing wedding news and pictures on social media. As he captioned the pictures, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” Bollywood and cricketer friends posted wishes with lots of love and blessed the couple on social media.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in Italy

The newlywed couple has chosen the beautiful Borgo Finocchieto, where Barack Obama and Michelle has stayed during their Italian sojourn. In an earlier interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka had admitted that if she went for a destination wedding, it would be in a vineyard. The ethereal couple tied the knot at a picturesque location in Italy on Monday, and the two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.

Wedding dress worth Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh

We all keep watching Anushka on her wedding day as she looked adorable in a pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. It is reported that the beautiful dress of Anushka is worth Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh and, it’s designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. To complement the pale pink lehenga, the bride wore traditional jewellery — a mathapatti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and pink spinel from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection that was handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls.

While Virat looked handsome in a silk kurta pyjamas and killed us with a million dollar smile, the couple looked adorable in a wedding attire. If you noticed, Anushka has a put a pink rose in her juddas. While the whole mandap was decorated with pastel rose, even varmala of bride and groom was made by yellow and pink rose.

Engagement ring worth Rs 1 crore

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, in the complete film, Anushka is finding her engagement ring in the whole trip along with Shah Rukh Khan. However, Sejal and her real-life prince Virat’s engagement video went viral on internet. According to reports, the engagement ring is worth Rs 1 crore and it took three months to customise the best wedding ring for his bride. A source close to the couple exclusively revealed to Bollywoodlife.com, “He’s picked a very rare diamond ring for Anushka that has been specially crafted by an ace designer from Austria. The design is unimaginably beautiful and reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles. It costs about Rs 1 crore but it’s totally worth the money because whoever will see it, definitely wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off it.”

‘Din Shagna Da’ song at jaymaala ceremony

During the jaymaala ceremony, Anushka made her entry with the song ‘Din Shagna Da’ from her own production film, Phillauri. It was a truly hearty song sung by singer Jasleen Royal. Anushka looked adorable as a bride. When she entered the mandap, the background song was started and it was awesome as Virat came forward and gave his hand to his ladylove.

Virat sings for Anushka — Mere Mehboob

As Virat and Anushka’s wedding pictures and videos surfaced on the Internet, one had Virat singing a beautiful song for Anushka and the rest of the wedding party while taking a break from the ceremonies. Virat sang Kishore Kumar’s ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ and Anushka could be seen looking visibly emotional on hearing his song.