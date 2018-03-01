Virtual Print Fee issue result: No South movies to be screened in Southern states from March 2

South film producers have made an announcement to stop screening of movies down South from March 2. The move is a part of the protest against Virtual Print Fee (VPF) which is imposed by Digital Service Providers (DSPs) like UFO and Qube. The producers from South have asked DSPs from quite a long time to reduce VPF. And DSPs looked in to the request and a Joint Action Committee(JAC) was formed, which had a meeting on February 13 and 26 to find out the solution.

But unfortunately, JAC couldn’t come up with any solution and meeting failed, so in protest the producers are planning not to screen any movie in down South, as per the media reports.

Johnson, an observer from the Tamil film industry, tweeted a copy of the letter sent to exhibitors and wrote: “Official letter from #SouthIndianFilmCommittee – Joint Action Committee convener P Kiran to all exhibitors in Andhra and Telangana states regarding stoppage of screening from March 2 . #SIFC #JAC.”

