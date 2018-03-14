Virat Kohli’s tweet sends fans into a frenzy, they think Anushka is pregnant

The newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their best moments of life and they can be seen together almost every time in a picture which goes viral on social media. And now Virat’s tweet has raised a question, the cricketer tweeted “There’s a lot that’s happening right now. Fill you guys in real soon! �” . After this Twitter users started speculating that Anushka is pregnant and they started wishing Virat.

There’s a lot that’s happening right now. Fill you guys in real soon! 👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 9, 2018



Virats’s tweet sent fans into a frenzy, the users were blunt and spoke their heart out and wished the couple. In December the couple got married in Italy in a hush hush affair and only few friends and family members were present at the wedding.

But after they returned from Italy they had lavish reception for friends and Bollywood stars in Delhi and Mumbai.

Read the tweets of the fans here:

Bro getting eny promotion in your life, like become dad 😘😘😍😍 — Prashantks (@Prashantks143) March 10, 2018

Good news? — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 9, 2018

Is she pregnant? — hemant Singh Garbyal (@GarbyalHemant) March 9, 2018

Got anushka pregnant so quickly ?

Scoring well off the field too 😂👊 — Monish Reddy (@monishreddy9516) March 9, 2018

Small virat coming soon…. — Anand Sisodiya (@Anandsisodiya77) March 12, 2018

Take screenshot and save for 9 months 😉 — Mukesh Dhariya (@MukeshDhariya2) March 13, 2018