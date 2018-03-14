Virat Kohli’s tweet sends fans into a frenzy, they think Anushka is pregnant

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 14, 2018 08:15 pm
The newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their best moments of life and they can be seen together almost every time in a picture which goes viral on social media. And now Virat’s tweet has raised a question, the cricketer tweeted “There’s a lot that’s happening right now. Fill you guys in real soon! �” . After this Twitter users started speculating that Anushka is pregnant and they started wishing Virat.

Virats’s tweet sent fans into a frenzy, the users were blunt and spoke their heart out and wished the couple. In December the couple got married in Italy in a hush hush affair and only few friends and family members were present at the wedding.

But after they returned from Italy they had lavish reception for friends and Bollywood stars in Delhi and Mumbai.

