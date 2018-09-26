Virat Kohli’s Khel Ratna moment overshadowed by Anushka Sharma’s glance, Ranveer Singh’s comment?
Yesterday, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was honoured with the Khel Ratna Award. The star sportsman was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma for the ceremony. Despite the moment belonging to Kohli it was his ladylove and actor Ranveer Singh who grabbed eyeballs.
For the event, Virat rocked a well-tailored blue blazer with a white shirt and grey pants. On the other hand Anushka opted for a Sabyasachi beige tussar georgette saree lined with old tilla borders and paired with a hazar-buti blouse, accessorized with polki earrings.
It was her adorable glance while her hubby was being honoured that made the night a memorable one.
If that wasn’t enough, Ranveer Singh also joined in to congratulate the cricketer by dropping an emoji in his picture’s comment section. It features an arrow with the words “top” written underneath. So, what does it mean? Only Ranveer can tell.
Kohli becomes the third Indian cricketer who has been bestowed with the honour after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.