Virat Kohli shares video of Anushka Sharma scolding a man for littering; check out
Bollywood has been standing behind the cleanliness drive campaign and no plastic consumption. In various ways, they have been spreading the awareness about it. Just recently, Anushka Sharma schooled some locals in Mumbai who were throwing plastic on the road. Indian Cricket Captain and Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli shared a video in which Anushka was seen scolding the men.
Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video of Anushka confronting a man who was throwing plastic on the road. They stopped the car as Anushka rolled down the windows and was heard saying, “Why are you throwing plastic on the road? Please be careful, you can’t throw plastic like this on the road.”
Virat, as a proud husband, shared the video and wrote, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”
Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018
Though many praised the husband and wife’s work, many mocked Anushka and called it a joke. Virat did not take time to shut down the trolls with one tweet that read, “Lot of people who don’t have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame.”
Lot of people who don’t have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018
Anushka Sharma was recently seen accompanying Virat Kohli to BCCI Annual Awards function in Bengaluru where her hubby was honoured with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Trophy.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently resumed the last scheduled shooting of Sui Dhaaga – Made In India with Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, 2018.
