Virat Kohli reviews ‘Pari’: Anushka Sharma’s best work ever, very proud of her

Paris is the first movie of Anushka Sharma after marriage with Virat Kohli, the movie is out in theatres and Virat has given his verdict on the movie. He took to his Twitter and wrote “Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma,” he wrote.

Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma ♥️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 2, 2018



The Indian skipper saw the movie in special screening yesterday. Many Bollywood celebrities have praised Anushka’s work. Anushka and Virat got married in December last year in Italy, it was a private affair and only few friends and family members attended the wedding.

Talking about the movie it is Anushka’s home production movie, before this she has produced movies like NH10 and Phillauri. Pari is a horror flick, the posters and trailers of the movie looked quite surprising and scary. The movie is directed by debutant Prosit Roy. The film also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty