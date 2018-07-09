Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma post T20 win in England will leave you awestruck

It was victory for the Indian Cricket Team led by Captain Virat Kohli after a glorious win at the T20 International series against England which was scored 2-1. Rohit Sharma’s century and Virat’s impressive 43 runs out of 29 balls helped the team have the upper hand in the game.

In the crowd at the Bristol ground was Anushka Sharma, along with Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni, as well. The actress made sure to cheer loudly for her husband. The couple was also caught sharing a candid moment after the match when Anushka was greeted with a hug by Virat.

The video of this adorable moment has surfaced on the web, exciting Virushka fans.

In a wedding that was one of the biggest events of the season last year, Anushka and Virat got hitched after being together for over 4 years in an intimate affair.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India where she plays the role of an embroider. The film pairs Sharma alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time and is slated to release this year on September 28.