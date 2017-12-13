Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma wedding: Condom brand Durex tweets a funny congratulatory message
The internet has been taken by storm thanks to the not-so-secret wedding Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Monday December 11. But in the midst of the wedding hungama, another topic became a talking point – Condoms. This happened yesterday after Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Smriti Irani announced that ads promoting condoms can’t be aired on television between 6 am and 10 pm. It led to a huge uproar with many criticizing this move and a section of netizens supporting it.
Then suddenly, popular condom brand Durex did something that clubbed both these talking points together. They posted a tweet in the afternoon wherein they congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. As expected, it was naughty, witty and also promoted their brand in a nice way. The caption of the tweet was, “Finally, Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over”.
Finally, Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over. #VirushkaKiShadi pic.twitter.com/skZWdcn20y
— Durex India (@DurexIndia) December 12, 2017
Interestingly, Durex is promoted by actor Ranveer Singh, who at one point was quite close to Anushka Sharma. That a contraceptive brand endorsed by Anushka Sharma’s former flame is making such digs at the newly married couple has raised a lot of eyebrows.
The response to these tweet were hilarious and even a bit sharp. Most of them joked if the Durex is ‘allowed’ to make such tweets before 10 pm! A few called it ‘Most Savage Marriage Compliment ever given to them’ and praised the marketing team. A few of them however found the joke in bad taste.
Can you post such tweets before 6PM?
— Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) December 12, 2017
Is this an official handle? Poor joke
— Firestar (@firestarsoloman) December 12, 2017
Are you completely insane, Durex India
— M Sharma (@mona1961talks) December 12, 2017
Most Savage Marriage Compliment ever given to them…..
— Ashmit Khare (@OldDrunkenMonk) December 12, 2017
These guys are legit!!!! OMG!!! Marketing at it’s best
— Master Anagh (@master_anagh) December 12, 2017