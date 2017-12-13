Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma wedding: Condom brand Durex tweets a funny congratulatory message

The internet has been taken by storm thanks to the not-so-secret wedding Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Monday December 11. But in the midst of the wedding hungama, another topic became a talking point – Condoms. This happened yesterday after Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Smriti Irani announced that ads promoting condoms can’t be aired on television between 6 am and 10 pm. It led to a huge uproar with many criticizing this move and a section of netizens supporting it.

Then suddenly, popular condom brand Durex did something that clubbed both these talking points together. They posted a tweet in the afternoon wherein they congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. As expected, it was naughty, witty and also promoted their brand in a nice way. The caption of the tweet was, “Finally, Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over”.

Interestingly, Durex is promoted by actor Ranveer Singh, who at one point was quite close to Anushka Sharma. That a contraceptive brand endorsed by Anushka Sharma’s former flame is making such digs at the newly married couple has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The response to these tweet were hilarious and even a bit sharp. Most of them joked if the Durex is ‘allowed’ to make such tweets before 10 pm! A few called it ‘Most Savage Marriage Compliment ever given to them’ and praised the marketing team. A few of them however found the joke in bad taste.

Can you post such tweets before 6PM? — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) December 12, 2017

Is this an official handle? Poor joke — Firestar (@firestarsoloman) December 12, 2017

Are you completely insane, Durex India — M Sharma (@mona1961talks) December 12, 2017

Most Savage Marriage Compliment ever given to them….. — Ashmit Khare (@OldDrunkenMonk) December 12, 2017