Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s puppy love will drive away your Monday Morning blues!

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017, the couple has been giving us relationship goals. The actress-cricketer duo are quite active on social media and never miss out on sharing their intimate moments with fans and followers.

A recent post of Anushka Sharma holding a cute puppy alongside hubby Virat is the cutest thing you will see today. The Pari actress is known to take a stand for canines is already a dog mom to her pet named Dude.

Earlier, the power couple had also participated in the fitness challenge and further went on to share a training session done together, all blushing.

Virat says in the video, “So guys doing another session of strength and mobility and look who I have with me. Working out like a boss. Having fun in the gym and she’s killing it- going on and on and on. She can do more cardio than me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and Zero, where she will be reuniting with Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) cast Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.