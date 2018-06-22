Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love chart! Couple mark 21 days to spend time together

Cricket meets Bollywood power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are giving us relationship goals with their supportive stance for each other. The couple means serious business in their respective careers, but every loving pair wishes to have some intimate time amidst a busy schedule.

Calling off from all commitments the charismatic duo have drawn off 21 days to spend time together. Virat, who is in active mode playing for Team India, couldn’t get a fair about of time with his lady love who is also busy with Aanand L. Rai’s Zero.

According to reports by a leading daily, Virushka has chalked out a plan to provide balance to their work schedules as well as spending time together as a married couple. The two will keep 21 days free in a year to spend it with each other.

A source close to the couple stated, “Virat and Anushka have had their hands full ever since they tied the knot. The former has been playing matches at different places around the world, while the latter has been shooting round-the-clock for Zero, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India and for her brand commitments. They also have their entrepreneurial ventures that they are intimately invested in. This gives them next to no time for each other. Which is why, Virushka have now worked out a plan to keep 21 days in a year absolutely free to be with each other,” reports Pinkvilla.

The couple had tied the knot last year in Italy in an intimate affair and was recently in the news for bashing a man littering on the road, which resulted in an Instagram brawl.