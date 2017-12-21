Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s lavish wedding reception in Delhi, see photos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury Indian weddings. Whether it be their wedding at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy or be their today’s wedding reception. Virat-Anushka are all over the social media, for their today’s reception in Delhi.

Just to give a glimpse to photographs waiting outside their wedding reception venue, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma came out of the venue for the waiting photographers.

#WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DvmhMLGfKO — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It was a family affair with less than 50 guests. After which the couple announced that they will have two reception one in Delhi on December 21 and second on December 26 in Mumbai.

While their Delhi reception on December 21 is going to be a private affair, their Mumbai reception on December 26 would be star-studded with celebrities from Bollywood and Cricket world coming under one roof to bless the couple.