Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walk hand in hand as they head to Hyderabad; see pics

Famous couple of Bollywood Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma really compliment each other and today the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Virat looked casual in his white tee and black pant, while Anushka looked bomber in slick green attire. However, they both were wearing black glasses.

Talking more about the couple they were leaving to Hyderabad, and walked hand in hand.

Take a look at the pictures

View this post on Instagram #viratkohli #AnushkaSharma ❤️ go to Hyderabad @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 9, 2018 at 2:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram #anushkasharma ❤️ #viratkohli #airportdiaries @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 9, 2018 at 1:56am PDT

Virat and Anushka were recently embroiled in a controversy when a picture from an event hosted at the UK High Commission during India’s tour of UK went viral. In the photo, Anushka was the only family member allowed to pose with team India. Later on, a BCCI official clarified that the players were invited with their partners and it was the decision of every individual.