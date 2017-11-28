Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma can’t get enough of each other; this video proves it

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma look amazing together. The couple have made a number of public appearances and have made a million hearts skip a beart with their chemistry. Recently, the couple made a stylish entry at the recently concluded Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 but what happened next will give you couple goals.

In a video from the event, Virat and Anushka were sitting hand-in-hand. They were all smiles and looked extremely blissful in each other’s company. Well, we were already quite smitten looking at their chemistry on the red carpet but seeing them hold hands throughout the ceremony just melted our hearts. The video, which is a snippet from the main function, was taken and edited by a fan and shared on the micro-blogging site. Their PDA is just on point.

Check out some other videos from the event.





For the event, Anushka turned heads in all blood-red blazer and flared pants and teamed up it with diamond necklace while Virat was looking dapper in a Navy blue suit and trouser with white shirt and black tie.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relationship is no more a secret. However, Virat has never hesitated to talk about it even though Anushka is still not very comfortable and has some inhibitions when it comes to talking about the affair.