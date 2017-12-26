Virat-Anushka’s Mumbai reception: Inside photos, videos you can’t miss
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a grand reception today at St Regis Mumbai, the event will be star studded and many high profile name are in the guest list. After Delhi reception which was only kept for close friends and family member this one is for the Bollywood celebs and cricketers.
[PICS]: @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma Arrives at St Regis Hotel, Mumbai For Their Wedding Reception! #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/Zp3OxmC1wi
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) December 26, 2017
The couple got married on 11 December in Italy and only few people were invited in the wedding. After the wedding the couple headed for short honeymoon and the picture of honeymoon of Virushka went viral and it was breaking the internet. And now after Mumbai’s reception the couple planned to visit South Africa for the new year bash.
The first picture of Mumbai reception has arrived, were we can see the couple in casual attire entering inside the venue, stay tune for more pictures.
#VirushkaReception @imkuldeep18 and @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/p9Pb2fxA37
— Amarttya Satapathy (@IamAmarttya) December 26, 2017
Lovely dress by @neeta_lulla 😘😘👍 pic.twitter.com/gLcTYwK1Ad
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 26, 2017
All dressed up for our dear captain’s reception. Thank you @sgssilkmills for the wonderful outfit #wedding #reception #viratkohli #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/CmbQM8BCkv
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 26, 2017
Indian cricketers arrives at @imVkohli – @AnushkaSharma‘s post wedding reception! #Virushka #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/Udd1PlBPyz
— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Mumbai: Jaydev Unadkat, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Saina Nehwal & Virender Sehwag reach St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/YTjfwM4aYh
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma arrive at St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for their wedding reception pic.twitter.com/rCFbkHJB8I
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017