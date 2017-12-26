Virat-Anushka’s Mumbai reception: Inside photos, videos you can’t miss

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a grand reception today at St Regis Mumbai, the event will be star studded and many high profile name are in the guest list. After Delhi reception which was only kept for close friends and family member this one is for the Bollywood celebs and cricketers.

The couple got married on 11 December in Italy and only few people were invited in the wedding. After the wedding the couple headed for short honeymoon and the picture of honeymoon of Virushka went viral and it was breaking the internet. And now after Mumbai’s reception the couple planned to visit South Africa for the new year bash.

The first picture of Mumbai reception has arrived, were we can see the couple in casual attire entering inside the venue, stay tune for more pictures.

Mumbai: Jaydev Unadkat, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Saina Nehwal & Virender Sehwag reach St Regis hotel in Lower Parel for wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/YTjfwM4aYh — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017