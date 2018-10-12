Viral Video: This dance performance on rape in India will leave you with teary eyes

Dance plus , dance on sexual abuse faced by women, RJ Naveed’s stirring hoax call on abortion, dance performance on rape in India,MeToo movement in India,

The ongoing MeToo movement in India is getting support from all over the country, and women are coming up with the heinous incidents they faced. And now a young dance troupe from Mumbai called Feel Crew performed a dance on sexual abuse faced by women. The act was performed on the stage of dance reality show Dance Plus 4.The performance was mesmerising and left viewers and judges with teary eyes.

The act was performed on RJ Naveed’s stirring hoax call on abortion. The video is going viral on internet and it gained million views on Facebook, and plenty of views on other platforms as well.

Here is the video