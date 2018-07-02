Viral Video! Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Vishwaroopam’ song gets a common man the break of his life

Music mogul Shankar Mahadevan took to Twitter to share a video of a common man singing and expressed his interest in working with him too. The man in the video is singing Unai kaanadhu naan indru naal illaye, which is a dance song from Vishwaroopam, originally voiced by Shankar himself.

The man in the video is Rakesh Unni whose job is to cut rubber and load it in a truck. On a casual break between works, Unni sang the song which was filmed by Shameer, the truck driver and posted in online.

Shankar shared it on his social media page and wrote, “This is called fruit of labour! ‪When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture”.

This is called fruit of labour!

When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy???

How can I trace him?

Need help & would like to work with him. pic.twitter.com/SWqGQkmChb — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) June 30, 2018

The music sensation then managed to get hold of Rakesh’s number, and called him. “I consider it my biggest blessing. He told me I have a good voice, a good future. I said I just want to see him once. He said we will not just see, we will sing together,” says Rakesh, reports The News Minute.

“The video did that. That’s when I started getting so many calls,” he says. The list of people who called Rakesh include singer Pandalam Balan, violinist musician Balabhaskar and music composer Gopi Sunder. But, that’s not all, Tamil composer Ghibran has also been in search of Rakesh. He put up a tweet asking ‘does anyone have this person’s contact’.

Rakesh’s phone has not stopped ringing since. He speaks in hurried tones. “I have not learnt music before, but for the last few months, I have begun training in classical music.” Rakesh is all set for his new journey and we wish him good luck and prosperity in the world of music.