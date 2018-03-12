Viral Video: Neha Kakkar’s wink act inspired by Priya Prakash Varrier is too cute
Mumbai: Priya Varrier’s wink is not only influencing common people, but celebrities too. Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who has sung Kala Chashmah and Kar Gayi Chull, has shared a wink video like Priya, which is very cute. She wrote, “Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me.. P.S. “Gun Ulti Ho Gayi” #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove.” The video has been praised for her smile and cuteness.
Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me.. ♥️🙈 P.S. “Gun Ulti Ho Gayi”😂 #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove
A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on
On her adorable smile, a fans says, “Record hi tod diya last waali hansi ne”. Another user adds: “Wow, so cute.” One more termed it ‘fantastic’. The video has also garnered a million likes and comments.
Here’s the original teaser of Oru Adaar Love, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. After the wink clip, the gun act from the same song went viral and the 18 year old Priya became an overnight internet sensation. The song teaser was launched on Valentine’s Day, and the nation went crazy after seeing Priya’s wink expression in the scene. The teaser has over 4 million views so far.
‘Oru Adaar Love’ is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.
The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.
JUST ARRIVED
- Viral Video: Neha Kakkar’s wink act inspired by Priya Prakash Varrier is too cute
- Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protests by opposition
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety beats PadMan; Read how Kartik Aaryan outshone Akshay Kumar
- Assam girl Manashi Sahariah wins ‘The Voice India Kids 2’, coach Palak Muchhal over the moon
- Maharashtra Kisan March LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers likely to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today afternoon
EDITOR’S PICK
Passive Euthanasia: Right to live, right to die
Aruna Shanbaug lives on. The Mumbai hospital nurse, who was raped and strangled by a ward boy some forty years…
Don’t expect miracle in proposed meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un
Whether or not the proposed meeting between the US President Donald Trump and the North Korean President eventually takes place…
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Winds are changing direction
We still don’t know when the elections for next Lok Sabha will be conducted, however, political winds have started blowing…
Maharashtra Kisan March: Lessons from the farmers’ silent march
On March 6, more than 10,000 farmers set off on a silent march from Nashik to Mumbai. This march was…
Historic Supreme Court nod for passive euthanasia
It is heartening that a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has recognised a person’s right to die with…