Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PassiveEuthanasia
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#MaharashtraKisanMarch
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / Viral Video: Neha Kakkar’s wink act inspired by Priya Prakash Varrier is too cute

Viral Video: Neha Kakkar’s wink act inspired by Priya Prakash Varrier is too cute

— By Mamta Sonar | Mar 12, 2018 11:36 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Priya Varrier’s wink is not only influencing common people, but celebrities too. Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who has sung Kala Chashmah and Kar Gayi Chull, has shared a wink video like Priya, which is very cute. She wrote, “Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me.. P.S. “Gun Ulti Ho Gayi” #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove.” The video has been praised for her smile and cuteness.

Some #PriyaVarrier Effect on Me.. ♥️🙈 P.S. “Gun Ulti Ho Gayi”😂‬ #NehaKakkar #OruAdaarLove

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on


On her adorable smile, a fans says, “Record hi tod diya last waali hansi ne”. Another user adds: “Wow, so cute.” One more termed it ‘fantastic’. The video has also garnered a million likes and comments.

Here’s the original teaser of Oru Adaar Love, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. After the wink clip, the gun act from the same song went viral and the 18 year old Priya became an overnight internet sensation. The song teaser was launched on Valentine’s Day, and the nation went crazy after seeing Priya’s wink expression in the scene. The teaser has over 4 million views so far.

‘Oru Adaar Love’ is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK