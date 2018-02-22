Viral video! Mahira Khan was forcefully kissed by Javed Sheikh? Read out the details to know more

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in news again and this time a video of the actress is circulating online in which she is forcibly kissed. The video is from 17th Lux Style Awards that was held in Lahore and in the video Javed Sheikh can be seen kissing Mahira forcefully on her cheeks. After the video went viral people on internet supported Mahira and asked her to backlash Javed Sheikh.

Congratulations my favourite @TheMahiraKhan for winning the best actor award for #Verna 😃 you truly deserve it ❤ and I love you a lot ❤ #MahiraKhan #LSA2018 pic.twitter.com/Il5skyFZ1H — Deep Basu (@deepbasu1) February 21, 2018



But Mahira was upset with the hater’s comment and she took to her Twitter and wrote a message for all the people who are backlashing the actor “I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make the news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always.”

I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018

Javed Sheikh is a Pakistani actor and he has worked in Bollywood as well in movies like Jaan-E-Mann, Apne ,Namastey London ,Om Shanti Om, Yuvvraaj and many more. Javed also reacted to the trolls when he was on his way to Dubai with his friends and posed for a picture where all the three were seen pouting.