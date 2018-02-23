Viral video! Jaya Bachchan dance on Bollywood song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ as if there is no tomorrow

Mohit Marwah’s wedding was star studded in UAE, celebrities like Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor attended also attended the wedding, but Jaya Bachchan grabbed everyone’s eyeball with her dance. Yes, a video from the wedding has gone viral in which Jaya is seen dancing on the Bollywood number of ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ from the movie ‘Coolie No 1’ which had hit jodi Govinda and Karishma.

Jaya Bachchan is not much active in Bollywood but she tries to make her presence felt in some of the events. Talking about the wedding Sonam Kapoor posted a beautiful message on her Instagram account for the newly-wed couple Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala and even Arjun Kapoor was not far too behind, he welcomed his sister-in-law in the family and posted a picture with a beautiful caption for Antra Motiwala “Welcome to the family Antara Motiwala! First, you were my friend then stylist and now you are officially part of La Familia! Mohit Marwah will make sure you stay smiling just like in this picture and you can always rely on me to make sure he makes sure,” he wrote.

Mohit’s sister Sonam too couldn’t keep calm, as she shared her excitement for her brother’s wedding by posting, “When your brother gets married to your oldest friend! Antu you were always family and now it’s legal! I love you guys! Bhaiya you are the kindest and sweetest person in our big Punjabi family and you deserve all the happiness the universe can provide! Have the best life #antumoh and I’m so excited for this new journey to begin for both of you!”