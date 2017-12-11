Viral video: Elderly woman dances to Lata Mangeshkar’s Hindi song

A video of an elderly woman dancing to an old Bollywood track is going viral on social media. In the video we can see the old lady shows her graceful moves on an old Hindi classic song sung by Lata Mageshkar in 1956’s movie ‘Parivaar’. Perfect dance steps and beautiful expressions of the unidentified woman has kept social media users hooked.

Her graceful moves and expressions have made many viewers nostalgic.. The video was posted on December 6 and since then it has shared widely over one lakh times, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here: