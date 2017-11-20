Viral! Salman Khan sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ on wedding anniversary of his parents, watch video

It was a celebration time for the Khandaan of Salman Khan as there were two wedding anniversaries on the same day. Arpita and Ayush share the same date with Salman’s parents which is 18 November. And on this this day their was a big bash for the couples and on this day Salman gifted a Bollywood’s famous song by singing to his family. The song is “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye” and the video in which Salman is singing has gone viral in no time.

Salman sings the song with so much emotion that you’ll be left spellbound and want to listen to it on loop. He wasn’t singing alone. In the video, he is seen singing along with a singer with the crowd cheering them on, in the background.

The party was attended by many Bollywood celebs like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza but the special was Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur and his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, Katrina Kaif were present under one roof. Arpita too shared a picture from the party and wrote, “We feel so blessed to share the same anniversary as my parents. They complete 53 & we 3. They teach us major couple goals. Love you @aaysharma, my beautiful mommie & daddy�”

One the work front Salman Khan is gearing up for his much awaited movie Tiger Zinda Hai, the trailer of the movie looked impressive and it was loved and appreciated by his fans. Even Salman lend his support to Padmavati and the director of the movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali.