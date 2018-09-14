Viral Photo! Beauty queen Manushi Chhiller shows us the ‘Miss World Way’ of getting a tan
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar’s latest Instagram photo has gone viral ever since the actress posted the image last night. Her chilled out style has won the internet over many times but never like this. The beauty queen is quite active on social media her post is just honestly, a treat for the eyes. She captioned her post, “The Miss World way of getting a tan.”
View this post on Instagram
The Miss World way of getting a tan.
A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on
Regarding fashion, Manushi had earlier said, “I was interested in fashion since the beginning and I think everyone likes fashion. It’s a way of expressing who you are. Even when I was in medical college, I wore a white coat then. That was my fashion statement as a medical student. I love experimenting for sure. I think India has a rich history and we always take so much pride in the amount of diversity that we have. When it comes to fashion, the diversity is even more.”
Apart from the bewitching beauty, it was her indomitable spirit that helped her win the sash and crown. The way she did stand out amongst other finalists and the answers she gave on being asked which profession deserves the highest salary according to her, Manushi said that the job of being a mother is what demands sacrifices and a lot of patience and therefore deserves the highest salary.
JUST ARRIVED
- Viral Photo! Beauty queen Manushi Chhiller shows us the ‘Miss World Way’ of getting a tan
- News Alerts! Jammu: 17 died, 16 injured and 11 airlifted by helicopter after Kishtwar van accident
- Shocking video shows man severely beating up woman, Delhi Police registers rape case against accused
- Bigg Boss 12: These Bigg Boss contestants cheated on their lovers in the mad house
- Beautiful Colour Themed Cities of Rajasthan
EDITOR’S PICK
The moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…
The RBI points to very crucial chinks
The latest annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is quite candid about its assessment of demonetisation. More…
Nuns are at the bottom of pecking order
In ecclesiastical hierarchy, nuns are bottom-line functionaries, dingbats and footnotes in the order; they come and go in nondescript robes.…
Politics is the art of selling the impossible
At the BJP National Executive in Delhi last week, the party leadership projected a picture of confidence and determination, at…
The national executive meeting of the BJP in the capital at the weekend underlined the gung-ho mood of the party.…