Viral! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla shows her hot dance moves; Watch video
One of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss 11, Benafsha Soonawalla’s hot dance video has gone viral on the social media. Yes, apparently, the video is from 2017, in which she had participated in the cultural festival of BITS Pilani, Goa campus, called Waves.
Watch this hot dance video of Benafsha Soonawalla:
Well, in this video, we can see Benafsha’s hot and sizzling moves like never before. Her expressions, her figure and dance moves are just wow! Interestingly, after her hot dance performance, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant also won the Miss Waves title.
In this hot dance video, Benafsha danced on the peppy tracks like Aa Re Pritam Pyaare, 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor and My Name is Lakhan. Especially, on all the songs, she put the stage on fire.
Recently, Benafsha has been in the news as her shocking yet entertaining behaviour in the Bigg Boss 11 house, has garnered many people’s attention. Moreover, her closeness with fellow contestant and friend Priyank Sharma has become a talk of the town.
Amidst all, we must say that Benafsha can give a tough competition to other Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary, can’t she?
