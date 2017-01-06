Vipul Jha’s short movie based on real life story ‘Tripal Talaq’

The cinema is a great place to unwind and take a break from real life, but sometimes a great movie is actually based on a true story. A great movie doesn’t always need high action scenes and over the top comedy. Sometimes, telling the truth is more interesting and fans love a good movie based on real issue.

Tripal Talaq has been in the news since April, Shayara Bano grabbed headlines when she went to the Supreme Court seeking a ban on triple talaq (instantaneous unilateral divorce) given by her husband through a letter.

The 35-year-old from Uttarakhand also challenged the practice of polygamy and nikah halala (where a woman given triple talaq has to marry another man and consummate the marriage if she wants to get back with her divorced husband). Many voices have come out in support of her to ban on triple Talaq. This is such a real issue which attracts our filmmakers to make such a good and informative movie.

Filmmaker Vipul Jha, who started a shooting of her upcoming short movie ‘Talaq’ based on real issue Tripal Talaq.

He said, “This is very sensitive topic and we are thinking for this film last 1 year but this is right time to shoot this film and we already started shooting of film and very soon we will come with final copy”.

The film Talaq is produced by Lucky Mishra under the banner of Orchid Creation.