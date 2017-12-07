Vintage Soul! Ankita Lokhande’s latest Instagram pic will leave you spellbound

Pavitra Rishta fame and ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, who will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, has recently uploaded a vintage picture to her Instagram account. We must say that Ankita’s vintage picture will definitely leave you spellbound.

Apparently, Ankita captioned the snap, “I’m just a vintage soul………#vintagelove#oldsoulphotography”

Well, in this picture, we can see beautiful Ankita in a vintage look. The actress is looking stunning and beautiful in this picture. The big round bindi and traditional Indian jewellery she is wearing in the photo gives us a hint of her look of Jhalkari Bai from the film Manikarnika.

If yes, then we can’t wait to see Ankita in this different avatar.