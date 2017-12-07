Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / Vintage Soul! Ankita Lokhande’s latest Instagram pic will leave you spellbound

Vintage Soul! Ankita Lokhande’s latest Instagram pic will leave you spellbound

— By Sumit Rajguru | Dec 07, 2017 01:46 pm
Vintage Soul, Ankita Lokhande, Ankita Lokhande's latest instagram pictures, Vintage pictures, Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai, Jhalkari Bai, Manikarnika

Pavitra Rishta fame and ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, who will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, has recently uploaded a vintage picture to her Instagram account. We must say that Ankita’s vintage picture will definitely leave you spellbound.

Apparently, Ankita captioned the snap, “I’m just a vintage soul………#vintagelove#oldsoulphotography”

I’m just a vintage soul………#vintagelove#oldsoulphotography


A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Well, in this picture, we can see beautiful Ankita in a vintage look. The actress is looking stunning and beautiful in this picture. The big round bindi and traditional Indian jewellery she is wearing in the photo gives us a hint of her look of Jhalkari Bai from the film Manikarnika.

If yes, then we can’t wait to see Ankita in this different avatar.

 

