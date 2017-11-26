Vinit Kakar loves bonding with kids

Actor Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen in mythological show “Vighnaharta Ganesha”, says he enjoys bonding and spending time with children. “I have special place for children in my life. I enjoy spending time with them. I like involving myself either talking with them or doing task or playing with them. I’m very much an emotional person,” Vinit said in a statement. Vinit earlier appeared in shows like “Rudra Ke Rakshak” and “Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman”.