Vinit Kakar loves bonding with kids

Vinit Kakar loves bonding with kids

— By FPJ Bureau | Nov 26, 2017 07:08 am
Actor Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen in mythological show “Vighnaharta Ganesha”, says he enjoys bonding and spending time with children. “I have special place for children in my life. I enjoy spending time with them. I like involving myself either talking with them or doing task or playing with them. I’m very much an emotional person,” Vinit said in a statement. Vinit earlier appeared in shows like “Rudra Ke Rakshak” and “Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman”.

