Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen in the mythological show “Vighnaharta Ganesha”, is excited about turning an entrepreneur. “It’s a blessing to get into a new venture, Trident Villas & Holidays.

I’m developing high-end vacation villas on the hills of Igatpuri (Maharashtra). All the villas will have private pool, garden area entertainment zone with a valley view,” Vinit said. “We are going to have a launch party in January next year,” he added.