Vineet Kumar Singh underwent extensive training for ‘Mukkabaaz’

Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is playing the protagonist in Anurag Kashyap’s “Mukkabaaz”, says he went through an extensive year-long boxing training in Punjab as part of the preparation to play a boxer in the movie.

During the launch of the film’s trailer here on Thursday, Vineet said: “I spent three years going door-to-door to find a director to make the film after writing the story. The moment I got a call from Anurag sir confirming that he is making the film, I just packed my bag and rushed to Punjab for my boxing training to fight like a professional boxer.”

Sharing how he used to get injured during his training and got beaten up by the trained boxers, he said: “In the beginning, I did not share it with anyone about why I joined the training centre along with 125 boxers.

“One day when the coach noticed and asked me why I am bothering to learn something even after getting beaten up everyday so badly, I unveiled my story and then he used to train me for 8 hours from 5 a.m. for a year.”

The trailer launch was attended by co-producer Aanand L Rai and actors Ravi Kishen, Jimmy Sheirgill, Zoya Hussain. “Mukkabaaz” is releasing on January 12.