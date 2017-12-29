Vindhya Tiwari joins ‘Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai cast

Vindhya Tiwari has been roped in to play Koyal Kapoor in the comedy show “Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai”. The actress will be seen performing on the show’s New Year special episode.”I love dancing, and a very few people know that apart from acting, dancing is also my passion. I am glad that I got an opportunity to perform for the New Year special episode,” Vindhya said.

Vindhya has previously appeared in shows like “Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo”, “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, “Sasural Simar Ka” and “Sumit Sambhal Lega”.