Vince Vaugh might get behind the bars for drunk driving

Washington DC: Actor Vince Vaughn, who has been charged with multiple misdemeanours, including drunk driving earlier in June this year, could now face a possible jail term for almost a year if convicted. In June, police found traces of alcohol in his bloodstream, reported Page Six. It was calculated to be over .08 per cent.

The ‘Wedding Crashers’ star, who refused to cooperate with the officer who busted him for driving under the influence of alcohol, was detained and arrested on June 10. The actor is set to attend a hearing in regard to the case in a Los Angeles County Superior Court on September 10. Vaughn might face up to 360 days in a county jail if convicted.